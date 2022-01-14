DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Seizures of marijuana and ammunition at Michigan’s border with Canada have increased over the past year or so despite travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marijuana confiscated last year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel assigned to the Detroit Field Office was up nearly 2,800% from fiscal year 2019, the agency said Thursday.

More than 14,000 pounds of marijuana, 240 pounds of cocaine, more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly three pounds of fentanyl were seized at various ports of entry into Michigan, according to fiscal year 2021 enforcement statistics.

About 2,583 pounds (1,171 kilograms) of pot was found in July packed among pallets during an inspection of a tractor trailer at the Fort Street Cargo Facility southwest of downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Field Office is responsible for the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The agency also said that the 40,000 rounds of ammunition seized last year was up about 650% over fiscal year 2020. More than 180 firearms and $5.6 million in undeclared currency also were seized.

More than 180 arrests were made for drug and human smuggling, firearm violations, fraud and other violations, the agency added.

The United States in November began allowing vaccinated people to enter the country by land for nonessential travel, easing restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit.

