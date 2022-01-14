Southfield (CW50) – When it comes to the holiday season and the new year, a lot of people and families adopt new pets to become members of their families. This decision isn’t always the most well-prepared decision that people make, but it doesn’t mean that the tips for taking care of the new pet can’t come now.
READ MORE: Michigan Reports 37,114 New COVID-19 Cases, 251 Deaths
Pete Mourad, Owner of Hounds Town USA, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to give some advice to new pet owners, hoping to get new animals acclimated to their new home.READ MORE: Michigan Revenues Are $5.8B Higher Than Previously Forecast
Mourad’s Hounds Town USA is a day care center for dogs and cats, and is a community filled with pet owners who trust and appreciate the safe environment provided for their pets by Mourad and his team.
Some of the advice that Mourad provides includes getting your new pet prepared for their new home, as well as the most important areas of a pet’s life that need to be focused on. He also provided advice for taking care of dogs and cats during the winter months. The importance of crate training was also an important topic of discussion.
Learn more at HoundsTownUSA.comMORE NEWS: I-75 Construction Requires Ramp Closures In Oakland County This Weekend
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50