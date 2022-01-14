  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Detroit, Kitten, michigan humane

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Michigan Humane last week jumped in action to rescue a kitten found in a pipe in Detroit.

The organization said it received a call about the kitten, who has been named Mo.

READ MORE: Walled Lake Marijuana Dispensary Offering Free Joint To Blood, Plasma Donors

“This little kitten was a survivor. Even though he was wet and cold, he was still trying to save himself by attempting to climb the leash and control stick,” Michigan Humane said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: Donating Blood? Red Cross Offering Chance To Win Super Bowl Tickets

The kitten is reported to be safe and warm in a foster home.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 37,114 New COVID-19 Cases, 251 Deaths

You can watch the rescue in the video below: