(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials are working with libraries across the state to offer free at-home COVID test kits.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped this week in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties as well as the city of Detroit. The selected libraries each received 300 at-home test kits.
Additional tests will be shipped to those sites as needed. More libraries will be added to the distribution in the upcoming weeks.
“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID–19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”
Test kits are limited at each location on a first-come, first-served basis. The kits include one test and up to five per household can be taken.
“With the proper protocols for distribution and pickup in place, we believe that this will be a great opportunity for libraries that want to participate to get involved as distribution points in their communities,” said Deborah E. Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association. “Many of our libraries are ready to provide access to these test kits for our most vulnerable citizens and have been asking for some time how to get involved.”
To obtain a kit, visit the following libraries during business hours:
|
County
|City
|Library
|Address
|Calhoun
|Homer
|Homer Public Library
|
141 West Main St.
|Clare
|Clare
|Pere Marquette District Library
|
185 East Fourth St.
|Clare
|Farwell
|Surrey Township Public Library
|
105 East Michigan St.
|Clare
|Harrison
|Harrison District Library
|
105 East Main St.
|Newaygo
|Hesperia
|Hesperia Community Library
|
80 South Division S.
|Newaygo
|White Cloud
|White Cloud Community Library
|
1038 Wilcox Ave.
|Oceana
|Hart
|Hart Area Public Library
|
415 South State St.
|Oceana
|Pentwater
|Pentwater Township Library
|
402 East Park St.
|Saginaw
|Frankenmuth
|James E. Wickson Memorial Library
|
359 South Franklin St.
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library
|
5201 Woodward Ave.
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Campbell
|
8733 Vernor Highway
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Edison
|
18400 Joy Road
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Jefferson
|
12350 East Outer Drive
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Parkman
|
1766 Oakman Blvd
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Redford
|
21200 Grand River
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Wilder
|
7140 East 7 Mile Road
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Mobile Library
|
Various locations
|Wayne
|Taylor
|Taylor Community Library
|
12303 Pardee Road
MORE NEWS:
