Southfield (CW50) – The KRONK name is synonymous with championship boxing, and has been since the championship Detroit boxer Emanuel Steward trained these boxers out of the KRONK Recreational Center. Steward is considered by many to be boxing’s most acclaimed manager/trainer. He has experienced every aspect of the game. From being the National Golden Gloves Champion to managing and training over 40 world champions.
After the KRONK name went away for many years, the program was reopened by Stewards family following his death. The program has been run in partnership with Stewards daughter Sylvia Steward-Williams. While the program established a team that helped young athletes train in the sport of boxing, Sylvia had met Jeff Styers, the CEO of Norwayne Boxing Gym. At his boxing gym, Styers had developed a youth development program. Both Sylvia Steward-Williams and Jeff Styers joined in a partnership to help better both of their communities. The details of this partnership will be announced on this Saturday’s Community Connect at 7am on CW50.
Steward-Williams joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about KRONK Boxing Gym, what the future looks like for the kids in the program, and how sports can help our community’s youth.
Learn more at KRONKSports.com
