(CBS DETROIT) – Crews will start preliminary work on portions of I-75 in Madison Heights this weekend as part of the I-75 Modernization project.
Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to 11 Mile Road to start retaining wall building.
During this closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to 14 Mile Road. This will go on until around mid-November.
MDOT officials say crews will also close the Lincoln Avenue overpass above I-75 to relocate a sewer line ahead of the eventual bridge replacement work scheduled this year.
This weekend, the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed. These ramp closures will be necessary for MDOT crews to complete the demolition of the bridge supports on the previous Dallas Avenue overpass.
The ramp closure is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
For more information on the I-75 Modernization project, visit here.
