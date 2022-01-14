(CBS DETROIT)- Six years ago Nicholas Kristock received a text from his twin sister, little did he know, that message would change his life’s path while improving the quality of life for kids dealing with the impossible.

“So I start asking well how many blankets do you need, how often do you need them and her answers back, we always need blankets, they change the room, we never have enough,” said Founder Executive Director Fleece & Thank You Nicholas Kristock.

Working in pediatric oncology Nicholas sister asked if he would make a blanket for one of her patients. Deciding to research a little further, he realized there was a great need in hospitals throughout the state, so the one blanket turned into…

“We have an annual mission the make 30,000 blankets fleece blankets, each one with a personal video message for the patient that receives it,” Kristock said.

That video message his says goes both ways from the sender to the child and many kids he says enjoys sending back a special message. And often times expresses just what they’re going through. “Sharing their journey of their cancer diagnoses from going from a pain in their back leg to being rushed to a hospital and starting chemo treatments and the blanket being the one piece waiting on the bed that gave them hope and a smile and a reason to feel normal and everything will be ok,” said Kristock.