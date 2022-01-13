DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area judge was suspended without pay for six months Thursday for using crass and sexual language while discussing a trial with two female prosecutors.

The Michigan Supreme Court said Wayne County Judge Bruce Morrow had committed misconduct, but it ordered a shorter penalty than the 12-month suspension recommended by the Judicial Tenure Commission.

The court noted that Morrow’s conduct did not affect the rights of the person on trial.

Among the allegations, Morrow asked a prosecutor for her height and attempted to guess her weight. He also tried to guess the weight of the other prosecutor who had volunteered her height, according to a summary of the case.

When a prosecutor said he was wrong, Morrow replied: “Well, I haven’t assessed your muscle mass yet.”

“Asking someone their height or weight is not judicial misconduct. It may be impolite. … There was no evidence that Judge Morrow had any sort of illicit motive in asking these questions,” Morrow’s attorneys said in a court filing.

Morrow also used sexual language when discussing trial testimony with the same prosecutors and a defense attorney away from the jury, the Supreme Court said.

Justice Brian Zahra said Morrow, who had a previous misconduct case, should have been suspended for 12 months.

Morrow’s behavior was a “deliberate pattern of conduct pursued for the purpose of sexually harassing two young female lawyers in his captive audience,” Zahra said.

A message seeking comment was left for Morrow’s attorneys.

