PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A Pontiac man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his longtime boyfriend following an argument over a video game last week.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Docquen Jovo Watkins was arraigned Sunday and is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.

Watkins is accused of choking 28-year-old Rory Teasley, of Pontiac, on Jan. 6.

Authorities say deputies were dispatched to an apartment building in the 10 block of Carter Street shortly before midnight. Officials say Watkins called 911 and reported that he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and his boyfriend was “sleeping” on the couch.

Deputies found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital and could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The couple had been together for 10 years and was playing a video game called “Overwatch” when the argument happened, police say.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable.”

Authorities say Watkins has a prior misdemeanor conviction for malicious destruction of property.

A probable cause conference is set for Jan. 18 and a preliminary examination is set for Jan. 25.

