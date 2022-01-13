LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A Lansing man who worked as a caregiver at an adult foster home in Clinton County is charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse.
According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 27-year-old Andrew House-Carter faces up to 15 years in prison. He was arraigned Wednesday and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.
A pre-exam conference is scheduled for Jan. 20 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Jan. 27.
"The overwhelming majority of those who care for our most vulnerable Michiganders do a wonderful job, despite many challenges," Nessel said. "But when caregivers harm those entrusted to their care—they will be held accountable. I want to thank the Clinton County Sheriff's Office for their partnership and professionalism with this case."
Officials say a joint investigation between the Department of Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office began in May after a developmentally disabled resident at the home — known as the Airport Home — was found with major injuries.
The resident survived but was taken to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, sustaining injuries that include a subdural hematoma, fractured sternum and numerous bruises and marks.
The joint investigation also found that the injuries were received when House-Carter was the lone caregiver at the home for the night shift spanning May 15 and 16.
