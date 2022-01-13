OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A precautionary boil water advisory issued in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township is now lifted.
The advisory was issued Tuesday after a loss of pressure occurred due to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) repair from a previous break along 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, the loss of pressure was due to a leak.
The advisory ended at 11 a.m. Thursday.
“GLWA and contractor crews worked diligently over the last 24-hours and have been able to isolate the leak, drain the work site, and identify a repair solution that, barring any complications, should be completed by the end of the week of January 17, 2021,” read a statement Wednesday from GLWA.
Officials say it could take about a week for the line to return to full service once the leak repair is completed. Two-way traffic on 14 Mile Road should be restored by the end of next week if there are no issues with the leak repair.
