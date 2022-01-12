(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Novi issued on boil water advisory for much of the community on Tuesday, Jan. 11, after a loss of pressure occurred due to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) repair from a previous break along 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.
This advisory impacts all residences and businesses in the designated area.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the City of Novi made a post on Facebook, sharing that the Great Lakes Water Authority has isolated the leak that caused the drop in pressure and is working to repair it.
The leak happened as crews were working to repair a 48-inch water transmission main along 14 Mile Road back to regular service.
The first round of necessary water testing has happened, and now officials are waiting for the test results.
If the result comes back negative, then a second round of testing will occur.
City officials expect the boil water advisory to be lifted late Thursday or early Friday.
For more information on what to do during the boil water advisory, visit here.
