(CBS Detroit) — A new survey of medical providers of car crash survivors found the recent car insurance reimbursement cut on July 1 has led to numerous job losses and medical discharges.
The survey from the Brain Injury Association of Michigan shows the 2019 reimbursement cut led to 3,000 losses and 1,500 medical discharges.
The group has two more surveys planned this year to help document what it says is a "growing humanitarian crisis."
According to a report from The Detroit News, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services says since July, it has taken more than 600 calls and emails with inquiries or complaints in connection with care concerns amid auto insurance law changes.
The survey included 349 providers that represented about 273 organizations. The Survey found 140 organizations that provided both employee and job loss numbers reported 3,049 job losses. More than 200 organizations that provided both patient and discharge numbers had to discharge 1,548 out of 16,751 patients they served.
Click here to read the full survey.