Southfield (CW50) – Many people start out the new year focused on their health. Whether that be exercising, healthy eating, or focusing on the mental side of health, it’s something that is always a hot topic at the start of each year. For the best advice on how to manage your own health, who better to receive advice from than a medical professional.

Dr. John Bisognano, Director of of Preventive Cardiology at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to provide some tips to maintaining a healthy life, and how we can start the new year off on the right foot.

Some of the topics Dr. Bisognano will help address are how food plays a role in wellness both physically and mentally, the importance of feeding our bodies the right type of food, the fear of the word “Diet,” and which changes anyone can incorporate in their daily routine and how to sustain them.

Dr. Bisognano obtained his B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a M.A. from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Binghamton, a Ph.D. from SUNY Binghamton, and his MD degree from SUNY at Syracuse. He was a medical resident at the University of Michigan Medical Center, a Fellow in Hypertension at the University of Michigan, and a Cardiology Fellow at the University of Colorado at Denver.

