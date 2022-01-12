(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is warning consumers of possible scams related to upcoming refund checks being issued by the state’s Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA).

This comes a month after it was announced Michigan drivers would receive $400 per vehicle as a result of a $5 billion surplus in the MCCA fund. Officials said the association’s analysis determined about $3 billion of that surplus is being refunded.

In November, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for refunds to be issued, which MCCA unanimously approved a few days later.

“Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Your refund check or ACH deposit will come directly from your insurer, and you will not have to take any action to receive it. Never give out personal information to a caller claiming to be from your insurance company.”

Funds will be transferred by MCCA to insurers by March 9, 2022. Companies are then directed to issue the refunds via check or ACH deposit to consumers no later than May 9, 2022.

The refunds will be issued to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads.

Officials say if you are contacted by anyone claiming to be an MCCA representative, your auto insurance company or another official, you should end the communication and contact your insurer directly.

Consumers who have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer should contact DIFS by calling 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

For more information on the refunds, visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.