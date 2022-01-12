(CBS Detroit) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the Detroit Metro Airport is one of 50 airports to have a temporary protection buffer zone from 5G cellular signals.

This comes as a number of airports report fears that 5G signals could interfere with flight controls.

The FAA says the buffer zones will minimize any potential interference and last for six months. The administration is working with airlines to determine exactly how instruments perform in this new environment.

AT&T and Verizon confirmed earlier this month they will hold off on activating 5G services near airports until Jan. 19, and that in the meantime, officials will continue working on adapting French-style restrictions on 5G to the United States.

In December, the FAA issued an urgent warning that it planned to ban pilots from using a key aircraft instrument amid concerns that 5G signals could interfere with the devices — a decision the agency said would likely lead to widespread flight delays and diversions.

In a statement, the FAA thanked the wireless carriers.

“Safety is the core of our mission and this guides all of our decisions,” the agency said. “We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment.”

Click here to view the full list of airports getting a buffer zone.

