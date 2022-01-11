(CBS Detroit) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving $44.9 million to Michigan for the state’s response COVID-19.
The funding will reimburse the state Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for eligible costs relation COVID testing and reporting statewide from July 2021 to September 2021.READ MORE: Genesee County GOP Party Chairman Gets Probation For Harassment
Officials say about $8.1 million of the money covered testing and reporting for residents at MDHHS long-term care facilities while $36.8 million covered COVID testing and reporting for inmates, prison staff and visitors at the Department of Corrections facilities.
“COVID-19 has not only taken a physical and mental toll on Michiganders, it has cost the state millions of dollars as we work to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This federal assistance is a big step toward helping our state agencies recoup some of those costs. I am grateful to our federal partners for this assistance and will continue to look for opportunities to support our state’s response.”READ MORE: MDHHS Awarded Grant To Address Mental Health Needs Of SE Michigan Flood Survivors
FEMA provides a 100% federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for the two projects.
“Our state agencies have worked around the clock to protect the well-being of all Michigan residents, and their work is not done yet. We will continue to support them in those efforts and thank them for their dedication,” said Col. Joe Gasper, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of the Michigan State Police.MORE NEWS: Fast Facts: College Football Playoff
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.