NANCY DREW – Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

TENSION – While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Sera).

In the aftermath of recent romantic turns, the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) deals with tensions of their own.

Also starring Riley Smith.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#311).

Original airdate 1/14/2022.

