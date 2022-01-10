NANCY DREW – Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
TENSION – While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Sera).
In the aftermath of recent romantic turns, the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) deals with tensions of their own.
Also starring Riley Smith.
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#311).
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#311).
Original airdate 1/14/2022.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.