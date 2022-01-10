DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Sara (Caity Lotz) starts to realize her team is making questionable choices when it comes to the timeline.
Trying to figure out who is behind everything, Sara discovers some harsh truths.
Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian, Matt Ryan, and Amy Pemberton also star.
David Geddes directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn (708).
Original airdate 1/12/2022.