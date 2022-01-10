LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address virtually for the second straight year on Jan. 26.
In a joint statement, Whitmer and House Speaker Jason Wentworth said they agreed the address should be virtual "to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event."
"The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history. It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first," read the statement.
More details on this year's address will be announced at a later date.
