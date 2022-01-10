WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
PERCY DAGGS III (“VERONICA MARS”) – We have excited elk, teasing tigers, sour seals, happy huskies, an alpaca who is not interested in taking any photos, and a Bengal cat who has become a sushi chef!READ MORE: Trial Begins In Lawsuit Over Job Policy At Women's Prison In Michigan
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Percy Daggs III and commentary by Carmen Hodgson, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#209).READ MORE: Mercy Health Muskegon Turns To Heated Tent To Ease COVID-19 Crush
Original airdate 1/15/2022.MORE NEWS: Wayne County Man Wins $500K From Lottery Ticket Sold In Livonia
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.