WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
AMY GUMENICK ("ARROW") GUEST STARS – We have majestic mini horses, laughing lassies, burglar birds, a cat who wonders if dog food is as exciting as dogs make it seem to be, charging chickens, bathing bears, and dolphins who can really bust out some pretty amazing aerial maneuvers.
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Amy Gumenick and commentary by Carmen Hogdson, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#206).
Original airdate 11/13/2021.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.