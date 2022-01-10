  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Red Cross, Blood Drive, chance to win, Costick Center, donate blood, Farmington Hills, free trip, Super Bowl trip

(CBS DETROIT) – The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, and donors will have a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl for two.

Anyone who donates blood from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 will be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl trip. | Credit: City of Farmington Hills

READ MORE: Eastpointe Teen Missing, Family Fears She's Abducted

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the blood drive will happen from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Costick Center located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster in Farmington Hills.

There is a severe blood shortage right now, and the Red Cross needs help from donors. All blood types are needed, but they are especially in need of Type O since it can be used in patients with any blood type.

As a way to thank anyone who donates blood, plasma, or platelets from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, each participant will automatically be entered for a chance to win an NFL trip package. The package includes:

  • Two tickets to 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles
  • Entry to the official NFL Tailgate
  • Tickets to Super Bowl Experience
  • Round-trip airfare
  • Three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 11-14, 2022)
  • A $500 gift card for expenses

For detail on this prize, visit here.

READ MORE: Michigan COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach New High

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 25: A worker with Vitalant works on Alexandra Occelli as she donates blood during the Hoboken community Vitalant blood drive held at Hoboken Rec Center on June 25, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey. The American Red Cross last week announced a national blood shortage due to a rise in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries in the recent months that has depleted the nations blood inventory. Last year, the closing of blood donation centers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic also caused a blood shortage throughout the U.S. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

To signup to donate blood at the Costick Center on Jan. 12, visit www.redcrossblood.org,  and use the code costickcenter to schedule an appointment.

Here is some additional information on giving blood from the Red Cross:

  • Giving blood takes approximately one hour.
  • Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 115 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older.
  • If a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive, 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate blood.

For more information, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Plans Virtual State Of The State Address On Jan. 26

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.