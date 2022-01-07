OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The Oakland County Health Division announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites in response to a rise in cases.
Drive-thru testing will be available at:
- Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck at 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays
- Rochester Fire Department at 277 E. 2nd St. in Rochester from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays
- The former Pontiac Fire Station at 348 South Blvd. West in Pontiac from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged. Same-day drive-up appointments will be available for those unable to schedule an appointment. Those who choose same-day appointments may experience extended wait times.READ MORE: Ethan Crumbley Headed To Trial
The Southfield and Rochester locations will have signage directing drive-up appointments to the “No Appointment” entrance; Pontiac has only one lane. After 3 p.m., drive-ups will not be accepted.
The health department will begin offering booster doses for children ages 12 to 15 on Friday, Jan. 7, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of Pfizer booster doses for adolescents.The county also continues to administer pediatric, first, second, third, and other booster doses. Appointments remain available at OaklandCountyVaccine.com or by contacting the nurse on call at 800-848-5533.MORE NEWS: Additional Federal Team To Assist Henry Ford Hospital In Wyandotte
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.