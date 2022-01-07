In a probable cause conference that lasted about five minutes, the alleged Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court Friday and waived his right to a preliminary examination.
Crumbley awaits trial after telling Judge Nancy Carniak he understands his rights and is making the choice to be bound over.
A preliminary hearing is held to show probable cause that a crime was committed and probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crime.
“Knowing that is it still your desire to waive your right to a preliminary exam,” Judge Carniak said to Crumbley.
“Yes,” Crumbley replied.
The 15-year-old is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others during a mass shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021.
The teenager made his appearance virtually where he told the court he wants to go straight to trial.
Crumbley faces 24 felony counts including first-degree murder and terrorism.
The teen is being charged as an adult.
He could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty.
The Oakland County Circuit Court will set the trial date.
Crumbley will remain at Oakland County Jail.