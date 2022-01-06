GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Snow fueled by the Great Lakes fell for a second consecutive day Thursday in western Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, with some communities reporting remarkable amounts and bracing for even more by Friday.

Ishpeming recorded 23 inches in one location, while many other areas in the U.P. had a foot or more, the National Weather Service said.

Many schools were closed for a second day, especially in Lower Peninsula counties near Lake Michigan. Winter storm warnings were declared until Friday.

The snow has been influenced by the open waters of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. When cold air passes over the relatively warmer water, clouds form and start dropping snow, the weather service explained.

“At this point, where Lake Superior’s not ice-covered, it’s still an energy source, and that’s providing an extra kick to the snow development,” said meteorologist Joe Phillips in the Upper Peninsula.

In the Lower Peninsula, Sparta, Coopersville and Grand Haven reported more than a foot of snow by late Wednesday. Grand Rapids had 8 inches at the same time.

Webcams in Holland, near Lake Michigan, showed snowy roads and consistent snowfall Thursday.

In Zeeland, in Ottawa County, school Superintendent Brandi-Lyn Mendham called the first snow days of her career this week.

“Big moment … drum roll worthy!” she said on Twitter.

