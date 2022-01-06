DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Homicides and non-fatal shootings in Detroit decreased in 2021 over the previous year.
The city recorded 309 homicides through the end of December compared to 323 in 2020, according to the Detroit Police Department's end-of-year crime statistics released Thursday.
There also were 1,065 non-fatal shootings in 2021, 105 fewer than the 1,170 the year before.
Detroit police officials credit the reduction following Police Chief James White’s arrival and implementation of the Crime Enforcement Plan.
"We took a proactive approach to crime by implementing a 5-Point Crime Enforcement Plan which really focuses on quality of life issues," White said in a news conference Thursday.
However, total violent offenses were up from 14,365 in 2020 to 14,758 in 2021 as the number of aggravated assaults and rape increased.
Detroit had 275 homicides in 2019 and 261 homicides in 2018.
"Our community deserves safety. They deserve to be able to walk the streets and enjoy their yards and not be the victim of gun violence or carjackings and drag racing," White said about the city moving forward. That's just an unacceptable condition to live in, and we're going to do everything in our power constitutionally, and professionally to ensure that they have the opportunity to enjoy our community."
