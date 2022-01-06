(CBS Detroit) — A new poll finds Michigan is one of several states with the most overweight dogs.
According to the list, Michigan ranks seventh for overweight male dogs, averaging about 14 pounds.
The state doesn't even make the top 10 among female dogs.
Vets recommend giving your dog daily walks for at least half a mile depending on the breed.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.