(CBS DETROIT) – A Wayne County woman won $25,000 for life from playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game.
Brenda Walker, 77, of Canton, bought her ticket at the Canton Mini Mart, located at 42421 Cherry Hill Road in Canton.
"I've played a special set of numbers made up of birth dates and other special dates for years," said Walker. "Every night after the drawing I call the winning numbers hotline and check my ticket. When the numbers were read off, I recognized them right away and had to press the repeat option a few times to make sure I was hearing right."
She continued and said, “When it finally sank in, I jumped up in excitement and was filled with a warm, happy, and excited feeling. I am so thankful for this prize.”
She continued and said, "When it finally sank in, I jumped up in excitement and was filled with a warm, happy, and excited feeling. I am so thankful for this prize."

Walker said that with her winnings she plans to purchase a new vehicle.
To play Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game, tickets can be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.