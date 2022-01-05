(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested negative for COVID-19 again after her husband contracted the virus, but she will follow a remote work schedule.
Whitmer had a negative rapid test after her husband, Marc Mallory, developed symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
She also took a PCR test and the results from that test also came back negative according to spokesperson Bobby Leddy.
Leddy said that Whitmer will continue to isolate and work remotely. She is at her house, in a different area from where her husband is isolating.
She will continue to test for coronavirus twice a week.
