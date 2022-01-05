  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, Gretchen Whitmer, lansing, Marc Mallory, Michigan, PCR test, rapid test, Whitmer, whitmer tests negative

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested negative for COVID-19 again after her husband contracted the virus, but she will follow a remote work schedule.

Whitmer had a negative rapid test after her husband, Marc Mallory, developed symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Facing Possible Lawsuit By Employees Terminated After Denial Of COVID Vaccine Exemptions

She also took a PCR test and the results from that test also came back negative according to spokesperson Bobby Leddy.

READ MORE: Michigan Lawmakers Want Info About Troubling Prison Conditions

Leddy said that Whitmer will continue to isolate and work remotely. She is at her house, in a different area from where her husband is isolating.

She will continue to test for coronavirus twice a week.

MORE NEWS: Police Search For Man, Woman Wanted In Assault At Prince Liquor Store In Detroit

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.