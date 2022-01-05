  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a man and a woman wanted in connection to an assault that happened at a Detroit liquor store.

Suspects wanted in connection to assault at Prince Liquor Store in Detroit | Credit: Detroit Police Department

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at about 9 a.m., at Prince Liquor Store. The liquor store is located at 9963 Gratiot Avenue.

The vehicle the suspects were driving. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

If anyone has any information on this crime, they are urged to call DPD 7th Precinct detectives at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.

