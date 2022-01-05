(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a man and a woman wanted in connection to an assault that happened at a Detroit liquor store.
Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at about 9 a.m., at Prince Liquor Store. The liquor store is located at 9963 Gratiot Avenue.
If anyone has any information on this crime, they are urged to call DPD 7th Precinct detectives at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 27,346 New COVID-19 Cases, 277 Deaths