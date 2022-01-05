(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection to the robbery and sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman from Detroit.
The man, Junell Deshawn Mobley, 42, has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, seven counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felonious assault.
On Dec. 28, 2021, at about 6:55 a.m., the victim was walking to work near Spruce Street and Brooklyn Street in Detroit when the defendant allegedly approached her.
Police say the defendant then produced a handgun before robbing and sexually assaulting the victim.
Mobley was given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether. In addition to this, he was also ordered to have no contact with the complaining witness, and he cannot own firearms.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 11, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 18.MORE NEWS: Rep. Rashida Tlaib To Run For New Detroit-Area Seat After Redistricting
