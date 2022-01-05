(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is expanding to 1,000 appointments per day with the addition of a second testing location.

The new testing center is at TCF/Huntington Place, located at One Washington Blvd.

It will offer rapid antigen tests Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will continue to be available at City’s Joseph Walker Williams Rec Center located at 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We are providing 1,000 free rapid COVID-19 tests per day to help Detroiters stay safe,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We are streamlining the testing process, to make it fast and efficient, so Detroiters who make an appointment can get in and out of either location in under an hour.”

Appointments are required at both locations and can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

“We are providing Detroiters with every means available to help protect them against COVID-19, and now more than ever, that includes getting vaccinated and getting a booster for those who are due,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. “The Omicron variant is highly contagious. It is vitally important that everyone who is eligible stay protected by getting vaccinated and boosted, and continue to take all the safety precautions that we know are effective at slowing the spread. That means social distancing, wearing a surgical or K-N95 mask that offers an added layer of protection, washing hands, and avoiding large crowds.”

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.