(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that part of I-94 in Detroit will close this weekend for bridge work.

MDOT crews will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94.

Westbound I-94 from Conner Avenue to I-75 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, and is expected to reopen at around 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

MDOT officials say westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. One lane of westbound I-94 traffic will be open to Conner Avenue for local traffic.

All work is weather permitting.

For more information on the I-94 modernization project, visit here.

