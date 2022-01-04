(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is updating the state’s wolf management plan and is seeking public input through Jan. 31.
The state's current plan — created in 2008 and updated in 2015 — was developed to identify issues and assess the public viewpoint on wolves and their management, and by reviewing biological and social science relevant to wolf management.
The four principal goals within the plan are to:
- Maintain a viable wolf population.
- Facilitate wolf-related benefits.
- Minimize wolf-related conflicts.
- Conduct science-based and socially acceptable management of wolves.
Officials say the 2022 plan will include recent scientific literature and new information on wolves in Michigan.
"As we work to update the 2015 wolf management plan, it's important that we gather feedback from the public about how we can improve the plan to protect the long-term health of wolves while also meeting the needs of local communities," Cody Norton, DNR large carnivore specialist, said in a statement.
Those interested in providing input are asked to complete an online survey.
Officials say the state’s gray wolf population was almost eliminated in the mid-1970s due to persecution and active predator control programs. The population today is close to 700 in the Upper Peninsula.
Gray wolves were removed from the federal endangered species list in 2021. That decision is currently being challenged in court.
