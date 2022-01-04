Snowstorms And Pandemic Ground Flights, Delay Holiday's EndWintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.

Here Are Some New Laws Rolling Out In Michigan This YearThe start of a new year also bring new state laws in Michigan.

Michigan DNR Reaches Deal On Trail Grooming In Southeastern Upper PeninsulaMore than 100 miles of state-managed trails in Michigan's southeastern Upper Peninsula will be groomed as part of an agreement between state Department of Natural Resources and the Straits Area Snowmobile Club.

Michigan Reports 61,235 New COVID-19 Cases, 298 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Some Michigan Schools Expecting COVID Surge Go Virtual, Cancel ClassesThe continued rise in coronavirus cases across Michigan and an expected surge following Christmas and the New Year has extended the holiday break for some students.

Black Lawmakers To Sue To Block Michigan Redistricting MapsCurrent and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit announced Monday a pending lawsuit to block Michigan's newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans.