(CBS Detroit) — With concerns of COVID cases rising in Ontario, Caesars Windsor says it is temporarily closing its door Wednesday through at least Jan. 26.
Events at the casino including concerts, hotel and dining reservations will be canceled.
“The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community,” read an announcement on the casino’s website.
This comes after Ontario's government announced Monday that it is temporarily closing schools, gyms, theaters and indoor dining.
Hospitals have been directed to stop all non-urgent surgeries, and schools are instructed to go virtual.
According to a report from The Detroit News, the closure are due to concern over rising cases of the omicron variant.
