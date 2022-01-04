(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a video showcasing the seriousness of making threats against schools.
In the video, Nessel explains the types of charges a person could face if they make a threat. This includes:
- communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony;
- calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;
- malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and
- threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.
"In recent weeks, threats of violence have been reported at schools across Michigan," Nessel says in the video. "Local law enforcement agencies have reported threats on social media that number in the hundreds within their own communities. As a result, kids in our state have missed valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences."
The video can be viewed on the Department of Attorney General’s YouTube page.
If any individual receives a threat or knows of threats of violence in their community, they are urged to contact local law enforcement or leave a tip with the state's OK2SAY hotline by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or texting 652729 (OK2SAY).
