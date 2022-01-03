DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state.
Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories.
Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it's too late.
Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe.
Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, and Adam Tsekham also star.
Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, and Adam Tsekham also star.

Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala (#703).
Original airdate 10/27/2021.