NANCY DREW – Friday, January 7, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
TRUTH HURTS – A truth-inducing ritual takes hold of a town-wide cocktail party, yielding volcanic emotional confessions and a surprising romantic connection for Nancy (Kennedy McMann).
Meanwhile, one of Ryan’s (Riley Smith) business contacts comes to town with an offer that may be connected to a recent wrongful death.
Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Scott Wolf.
Jesse Ellis directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#310).
Jesse Ellis directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#310).

Original airdate 1/7/2022.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.