Filed Under:Batwoman, CW

BATWOMAN – Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang).

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding.

Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens.

Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso (#307).

Original airdate 11/24/21.

Original airdate 11/24/21.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.