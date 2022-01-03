  • WWJ-TV

Legacies

LEGACIES – Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

CLAIRE HOLT GUEST STARS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is tracked down by the one person who could help her – Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt). Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her.

Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) figures out what he can do to help.

Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to set things right and turns to Cleo (Omono Okojie) for guidance.

Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Leo Howard, and Ben Levin also star.

Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#401).

Original airdate 11/11/2021.