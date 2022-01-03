WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
PLAYING AROUND WITH GUEST STAR LOLA FLANNERY ("SHADOWHUNTERS") – We have playful pigs, diving dogs, confused cats, a tegu eating sushi, a bear who is loving the weather, energetic elephants, and a golden retriever getting some much-needed rest and relaxation.
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Lola Flannery and commentary by Maiara Walsh, Brian Cooper.
Mikalah Gordon, and Neel Ghosh (#208).
Original airdate 1/8/2022.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.