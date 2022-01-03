WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
COMEDIAN MAZ JOBRANI MAKES A GUEST APPEARANCE – We have barreling buffalo, broom riding birds, daring ducks, a dog who loves the snow blower, and a baby who is his pet dog's favorite waiter!
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Maz Jobrani and commentary by Brian Cooper, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, and Mikalah Gordon (#205).
Original airdate 11/6/2021.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.