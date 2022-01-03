  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50

COMEDIAN MAZ JOBRANI MAKES A GUEST APPEARANCE – We have barreling buffalo, broom riding birds, daring ducks, a dog who loves the snow blower, and a baby who is his pet dog’s favorite waiter!

READ MORE: Some Michigan Schools Expecting COVID Surge Go Virtual, Cancel Classes

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Maz Jobrani and commentary by Brian Cooper, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, and Mikalah Gordon (#205).

READ MORE: Black Lawmakers To Sue To Block Michigan Redistricting Maps

Original airdate 11/6/2021.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Business School To Reopen This Year As An HBCU

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.