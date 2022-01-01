OXFORD, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Oxford Community Schools district Superintendent Tom Thorne said all middle schools, Bridges and high school students will be required to use clear backpacks in 2022.
In a video, Thorne said there are additional resource officers, trauma specialists, private security and therapy dogs being added to all schools ahead of the upcoming semester.
This comes a month after four students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School. Six other students and a teacher were injured. Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old boy who attended the school, has since been charged for the shooting.
This comes a month after four students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School. Six other students and a teacher were injured. Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old boy who attended the school, has since been charged for the shooting.

As the district and community continue to recover, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office introduced is a 10-month-old King Charles spaniel named Oxford, who will be one of six comfort dogs.
“Thanks to the generosity of Clarkston Athletics who wanted to support the Oxford community. This new ball of fur love will be assigned to Oxford,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The puppy will be assigned to a school resource officer.
