(CBS Detroit) — Beaumont Health announced it is adjusting its visitation policy due to a rise in COVID cases.
According to the health system, there can only be one visitor per day for non-COVID patients, and visitors cannot switch out throughout the day.
Masks are required for everyone no matter the vaccination status.
The new guidelines went into effect 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
The new guidelines went into effect 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Click here to read the full policy.
