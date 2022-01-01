  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) — Beaumont Health announced it is adjusting its visitation policy due to a rise in COVID cases.

According to the health system, there can only be one visitor per day for non-COVID patients, and visitors cannot switch out throughout the day.

Masks are required for everyone no matter the vaccination status.

The new guidelines went into effect 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Click here to read the full policy.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.