DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced Friday that classes — in-person and virtual — will cancelled Jan. 3-5 for employees to get tested for COVID amid a rise in cases.
According to the district, the decision came due to the city having an all-time high rate of 36%.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Police Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Celebratory Gunfire New Year's Eve
“This high rate of infection will inevitably mean that a return to in person learning on Monday, January 3, 2022, with nearly 8,000 employees and partners and nearly 50,000 students will lead to extensive COVID spread placing employees, students, and families at risk along with excessive staff shortages due to positive and close contact scenarios,” Vitti said in a letter to students and families.
Employees will be required to take a test on Monday and Tuesday through the district. All students are encouraged to get tested Monday through Friday as soon as possible through the district at no cost.READ MORE: 'Wait, What?' Quip Tops 2022 'Banished Words List' From Lake Superior State University
Vitti said the process would ensure they have a COVID-free environment while possibly preparing schools for a laptop distribution.
He said the district could not go entirely remote Monday because all of the students do not have laptops. Plans for Thursday and Friday will be announced Wednesday afternoon or evening.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Doctor Weighs In On Possibly Getting COVID-19 Test After Attending Large NYE Gatherings