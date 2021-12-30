(CBS Detroit) — As residents prepare to celebrate the new year, the state of Michigan has rules to follow on fireworks.
According to the state, fireworks can be used beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
They can only be used on personal properties and cannot be set off at schools, churches or on streets. Consumers can check local ordinances as they may have more restrictions than the state.
Violating firework laws could lead to prison or fines of up to $10,000.
Violating firework laws could lead to prison or fines of up to $10,000.