DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A 56-year-old Eastpointe man has died after his car crashed into a statue before catching on fire Wednesday on Belle Isle.
According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened at about 5:35 p.m., Dec. 29, at the intersection of Belle Isle Central and Inselruhe Avenue.
State police said conservation officers with the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) observed a vehicle going at high speed without headlights before hitting a statue at the intersection. The officers were able to pull the driver out of the car before it caught on fire.
The driver was unresponsive and CPR was performed until EMS arrived. His condition was unknown at the time but police later gave an update saying he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
