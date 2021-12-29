MONROE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 52-year-old Ypsilanti man has been arrested after leading authorities in Monroe County on a chase in a stolen school bus.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted the school bus at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, after county dispatchers broadcast a "be on the lookout" for the bus last seen on Lulu Road near Summerfield Road.
Authorities believed the bus was stolen from St. Mary’s High School in Monroe.
The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over and sped up, reaching 70 mph. The chase continued through Summerfield and Ida townships, eventually ending at the corner of Lewis Avenue and Ida West Road where deputies surrounded the bus.
Officials said the driver, who was the only person on the bus, refused to come out and even locked the doors. The man was arrested without incident after deputies forced the doors open.
He was transported to the Monroe County Jail. Alcohol appears to be a factor.
Authorities said no property damage or injuries were reported in the chase.
